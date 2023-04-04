Tribe improves to 17-2 after wins over Lanier, Atco

The Charlton County Indians picked up three wins last week to improve to 17-2 on the season and maintain their two game lead in Region 2-A. The Tribe was rained out on Tuesday against Atkinson County, but beat Lanier County on Thursday and sweeping a doubleheader from Atkinson on Friday.
Against Lanier the Indians scored in every inning but one and cruised to an easy win over the Bulldogs to complete the four game series sweep.
In the first inning, Gant Geiger got the scoring started when he blasted a three run home run. Eli Hobbs added a solo homer in the second for a 4-0 lead. But Lanier battled back in the bottom of the second to score three times to cut the Indian lead to one run.
But Charlton pulled away in the third when Hobbs walked with the bases loaded, Heath ray scored on a wild pitch and another bases loaded walk to Cole Crawford pushed the lead to 7-3.
In the fourth inning, a fielder's choice by Conner Lloyd scored Geiger and Lloyd would come around and score on a passed ball as the lead grew to 9-3. In the fifth, RBI doubles by Crawford and Ian Vickers made it 11-3 before the Bulldogs added one in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the sixth making it 11-5.
In the top of the seventh, an error scored Crawford before Lloyd drove home two with a single to make the final score 14-5.
Lloyd led the offense with three hits and three RBI's, while Crawford and Vickers each picked up two hits. On the mound, Vickers allowed two earned runs in his four innings of work. Lloyd followed with two innings allowing no earned runs, while Chase Rhoden pitched the final frame retiring the Bulldogs in order.
On Friday, the Indians headed to Pearson for a doubleheader and had no problems disposing of Atkinson County. In the opener, the Tribe scored eight first inning runs on the way to an 11-0 win.
In the first inning, Colton Crews got the scoring started with an RBI double. Vickers scored two runners with a sacrifice fly before David Walters added an RBI single making it 5-0. Griffin Thomas singled home a run before a Rebel error allowed two more in for an 8-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Haze Johnson singled home Hobbs and Brodie Baker to push the lead to 10-0. The final Indian run came in the fifth inning when Jorge Rivera was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make the final score 11-0.
Eight different Indians picked up hits as 17 players saw action during the game. Geiger went all five innings on the mound allowing no runs, three hits while striking out eleven batters.
In game two, the Tribe again would run rule the Rebels winning by a 10-0 score. Geiger got the scoring started in the first with an RBI single and in the second Thomas would single home two more pushing the lead to 3-0.
In the third inning, Crews belted a two run home run before Ray singled home Vickers for a 6-0 lead. After a scoreless fourth inning the Tribe pushed their final four runs across in the top of the fifth. Ray drove in another run with a single and two errors plated the final three Indian runs.
Vickers and Ray both had two hits, while Thomas, Crews and Ray all drove in a pair of runs. Crews went the distance on the mound allowing no runs on just two hits while striking out 11 batters.
This week the Tribe hosted Hilliard on Monday and Turner County on Tuesday before heading to Waycross on Wednesday to face Ware County.