Tribe improves to 17-2 after wins over Lanier, Atco

The Charlton County Indians picked up three wins last week to improve to 17-2 on the season and maintain their two game lead in Region 2-A. The Tribe was rained out on Tuesday against Atkinson County, but beat Lanier County on Thursday and sweeping a doubleheader from Atkinson on Friday.

Against Lanier the Indians scored in every inning but one and cruised to an easy win over the Bulldogs to complete the four game series sweep.