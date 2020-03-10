Ten-under Girls Win GRPA State Championship

The 10-under girls of the Charlton County Recreation Department became the first ever girls team to win a state championship after winning four games last weekend in Alma, at the GRPA Class C State Tournament.
They would open up Friday night in pool play to determine placement in the brackets and faced off against Evans County. Charlton wouldn’t have any problem with them winning by a 51-4 score.
Starting on Saturday in the single elimination portion of the bracket, Charlton opened against Bowdon and claimed another easy victory by a 40-3 score to move into the semifinals.
The games would get much tougher as they faced the defending state champions from Fannin County. Charlton would grab a lead and then had to withstand a furious fourth quarter rally to win, 36-32, to move into the championship game against the host team from Bacon County (Alma).
The final was tight throughout with Charlton getting some key free throws down the stretch to pull off the 41-38 win and bring the state championship back to Charlton County.
Team members are Rihanna Battle, Omani Campbell, Alexia Harvey, Sincere Humphries, Makayla Lambert, Chynna Lane, Ryanna Mitchell, and Jaelyn Thomas. Coaches were Quin Reed, Tiara Dasher, and Shaundra Jackson.