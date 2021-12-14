After a season in which the Charlton County football team went 7-4 and advanced to the first round of the state playoffs, ten Indians were honored by making the All Region 2-A Team. Five Indians would be selected to the First Team, while five others were Second Team selections.
Making the First Team were junior running back Jaylen Lilley, senior offensive lineman V.J. Lewis, senior defensive lineman Asad Akbar, senior defensive back Najee Smith, and senior punter Wyatt Crews.
Lilley led the Tribe rushing for 1431 yards, while scoring 21 touchdowns. Lewis was instrumental in making holes for Lilley and others to run through. Akbar helped shut down the middle of the defense registering 35.5 tackles, while Smith was called on to cover the other team's best receiver. He made 26.5 tackles from the secondary and recorded one interception. Crews was named first team punter, one year after being first team place kicker.
Second team selections were junior wide receiver Kyler Williams, senior defensive lineman Gage Renfroe, junior defensive back Xavier Swift, and junior linebackers Jay Harris and Nathan Hamlette.
Williams led the Indians with 22 catches for 337 yards and five touchdowns. Renfroe was another big key of the Indians interior defense as he made 34 tackles, including one quarterback sack. Hamlette had 56 tackles and recovered three fumbles, while Harris had 54.5 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Swift led the Indians with three interceptions, while also recovering two fumbles along with making 30 tackles from his defensive back position.