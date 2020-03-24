The big news of the sporting world and the entire world remains the effects of the coronavirus that has shut down day-to-day activities everywhere.
The latest from the Georgia High School Association is that all games and practices remain on hold until at least March 31. At that point they will continue to follow the guidance available to them.
The Charlton County Recreation Department is also on hold with practices and games suspended until further notice. The Georgia Recreations and Parks Association issued a statement last week that on April 1 they will determine the course for all district and state baseball and softball tournaments.
The cancellations have had an impact on several Charlton County alumni. Baseball players Jack Gowen and Trevor Knowles have seen their seasons come to a close at the University of Georgia and Gordon College, respectively. Meanwhile, the softball duo of Savannah Pollock and Lauran Allbritton received the same fate at Wesleyan College. On a good note, the NCAA will be giving them an extra year of eligibility to compete.
The bad news was not restricted to our collegiate alumni, as Courtney Williams has returned home from Turkey and awaits the beginning of training camp with the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA. Camp is scheduled to begin on April 26 with the season opening on May 15. Both of those dates could be changed as well.
L.J. Talley was sent home from the Toronto Blue Jays spring training facility in Florida, as major league baseball shut down all spring training sites. There is no timeline as to when baseball will resume play.
The most news came out of the NFL, where the free agency signing period began. Most noteworthy was Tom Brady's 20-year run with the New England Patriots coming to a close when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Other big names moving on were quarterback Phillip Rivers moving from the San Diego Chargers to the Indianapolis Colts and former University of Georgia running back Todd Gurley being released by the Los Angeles Rams and then signing with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Jacksonville Jaguars also gave up quarterback Nick Foles and traded him to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round draft pick.
University of Georgia freshman sensation, Anthony Edwards, declared for the NBA Draft after his one season in Athens where he averaged a team-high 19 points a game. Edwards is projected by some to be the top pick in the upcoming draft.
Speaking of the NBA, ten players have been confirmed to have the coronavirus and the resumption of the schedule has not yet been determined.
Meanwhile, NASCAR has postponed all races until May 9, but vows to try and make up all the missed races.
The PGA Tour has put off all tournaments until May 17, which means two of the four major tournaments will have to be rescheduled or canceled. The Masters has already been postponed and the additional postponements will mean the PGA Tournament will be affected too.
The International Olympic Committee has announced they will make a decision in the next four weeks in regards to postponing the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The games are scheduled to begin on July 24.