Folkston, GA (31537)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.