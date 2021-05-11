With the school year winding down so are the spring sports seasons. But several Indian and Maiden squads are still alive in postseason action.
The Indian baseball squad moved on to the state quarterfinals after taking a pair of games last week from Johnson County. The Tribe played in Commerce on Monday hoping to return home Saturday for the semi-final round.
The track teams of Charlton have several athletes heading to the state track meet in Albany this week after finishing up the sectional meet last weekend.
The golf teams will be in action on Monday for the state golf tournament near Greensboro.
Former Indian Teon Burroughs had a memorable week last week. First of all, he was selected to the First Team NAIA All American team, and then he walked the stage and graduated from Reinhardt University. Burroughs plans to take advantage of the NAIA offering an extra year of eligibility due to Covid, and play again next season for the Eagles.
Also picking up postseason honors were Savannah Pollock and Lauran Allbritton of Wesleyan College. Pollock was named first team USA South Conference catcher and also was named first team West Division catcher. Allbritton was named second team West Division outfielder.
Courtney Williams scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds in the Atlanta Dream's win over the Washington Mystics in their lone preseason game. The Dream open their season on Friday, when they host the Connecticut Sun.
L.J. Talley finally got to return to the diamond after having his minor league season canceled last year. Talley pick up three hits and drove in a pair of runs in his opening week for the Vancouver Canadians, the High Class A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jack Gowen pitched another scoreless inning of relief in Georgia series' opener against top ranked Arkansas.
Major league baseball saw two more no-hitters last week bringing the season total to four already on the season. John Means of the Orioles blanked the Seattle Mariners 6-0 with 12 strikeouts for the first of the week. Then Wade Miley of the Reds shut down the Cleveland Indians 3-0 in the second masterpiece.
The Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat remained in a tie for the Southeast Division lead heading into the final week of the regular season. Both teams have four games remaining.
On the PGA Tour at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy survived a bad tee shot on the final hole to pull out a one stroke win, which was the 19th of his PGA career.
The NASCAR Cup Series race at the Darlington Speedway, Martin Truex, Jr. led the majority of the race, but had to hold off a late run by Kyle Larson to pick up the win.