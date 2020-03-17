The big news of last week was the cancellation of sporting events locally and nationwide due to the threats of the coronavirus. Some local events did get played before the suspension of activities began.
The Charlton County baseball squad won twice last week with wins coming over Lanier County and Baker County (FL). Their game Friday with Echols County was canceled. The Georgia High School Association will make an update on the remainder of the spring sports schedules by the closing of the business day on March 27.
The Indians were having a good season with an 11-3 record and were sitting in second place in Region 2-A with a 5-1 record. In the most recent power rankings, the Tribe was ranked sixth.
Meanwhile, the Bethune Maidens softball team picked up wins over Fernandina Beach and Hilliard while falling to Yulee before their season was suspended indefinitely.
Former Indian Chris Milton agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year contract to return to the team this fall.
Jack Gowen pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the Georgia Bulldogs against Georgia Southern before their season went on hold.
Savannah Pollock picked up three hits and drove in two runs in a doubleheader split for Wesleyan College against Middle Georgia. Lauran Allbritton started the second game and allowed just two hits in four innings, but her team was shut out.
Trevor Knowles batted .333 last week and scored three runs for Gordon College.
Just when the college basketball world was gearing up for March Madness, the NCAA canceled both the men's and women's tournaments so no national champion will be crowned this year.
The NCAA also canceled all spring sports championships so there will be no College World Series for baseball or Women's College World Series for softball.
The NBA also suspended their season for at least 30 days after two players came down with the virus.
Major League Baseball has stopped spring training and the regular season will begin later than normal. The season will be delayed by at least two weeks.
The Player's Championship at Ponte Vedra was canceled after the first round this weekend and the Master's Tournament has been postponed until further notice.
Meanwhile, NASCAR postponed the race at Atlanta last weekend and the one at Homestead this weekend.
Meanwhile in off-the-field news the Jacksonville Jaguars traded five-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Calais Campbell, to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round draft pick. They also placed the franchise tag on fellow edge rusher, Yannick Ngakoue, to keep him around at least one more season.
So with all the cancellations and postponements, I'm not sure if there will be anything to place in this column next week. Hopefully things will begin to turn for the better soon.