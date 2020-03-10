Congratulations to the 10-under girls basketball team for winning the GRPA State Class C State Tournament in Alma last weekend; becoming the first girls team to win a state title for the recreation department. Many thanks go out to Quin Reed, Tiara Dasher, and Shaundra Jackson for their time spent working with these girls.
The Charlton County baseball squad is second in Region 2-A after beating Telfair County in a region match-up, but falling to Long County out of the region.
Courtney Williams saw her Izmit team take a break from the regular season to compete in the Turkey Cup. Williams helped lead her team to two wins before falling in the title game.
Jack Gowen pitched two innings of a scoreless and hitless ball game for Georgia against Massachusetts on Saturday. Gowen struck out a career-high five batters.
Savannah Pollock and Lauran Allbritton continue to make contributions as freshen for the Wesleyan College softball team. Pollock leads the team with a .462 average and also leads in hits, doubles, triples, and RBI's. Allbritton has made four appearances in relief in helping lead Wesleyan to a 4-4 record so far.
March Madness is upon us in the world of college basketball. Some teams began conference tournaments last week, while others wrapped up the regular season. Fourth-ranked Baylor lost for the third week in a row, while fifth-ranked San Diego State lost in their conference finals. Sixth-ranked Kentucky fell at the hands of Tennessee, while eighth-ranked Seton Hall dropped two games and ninth-ranked Maryland and tenth-ranked Louisville also went down to defeat.
In the women's game, top-ranked South Carolina won the SEC conference tournament, but second-ranked Baylor saw their 58-game conference winning streak snapped by Iowa State.
In the NBA, the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers joined the Milwaukee Bucks as teams that have clinched playoff spots already.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton withstood a challenge from Marc Leishman to win by one stroke and claim his first career PGA Tour win.
At the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix, Joey Logano edged Kevin Harvick in overtime to claim his second win of the season.