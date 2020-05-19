For the first time in a long while, live sports took place over the weekend with a Skins Game golf match for charity and the reopening of the NASCAR season at the Darlington Raceway. While it isn't the NBA or the start of the major league baseball season that many of us would like to see it is a start in the right direction.
At Darlington, Kevin Harvick took the lead from Alex Bowman on a late restart and pulled away over the final 30 laps to claim his 50th career win as NASCAR returned after over two months of being away. The drivers will be right back at it again on Wednesday in Darlington before moving to the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Coca Cola 600.
The Skins Game saw Rory McIlroy win the final six skins and 1.1 million dollars for their charity by putting his shot closest to the pin on an extra hole to help him and his partner Dustin Johnson claim the win over the team of Ricky Fowler and Matthew Wolff. In all the McIlroy/Johnson team earned 1.85 million for The American Nurses Association while Fowler and Wolff claimed 1.15 million for The CDC Foundation.
The Georgia High School Association released a statement last week in regards to beginning training for the upcoming seasons. It stated: There have been numerous reports that the GHSA has released a return to practice for football. This is "fake news" as we have not released any schedule for return to practice. We are meeting with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and gathering information from many different sources. We are Hopeful for a measured return with restrictions in June and hopefully the data will continue to support this effort. We will put a plan together as soon as possible for the Board of Trustees to consider and let you know as soon as this is completed. Until that time, all GHSA sports and activities are suspended.
The National Football League began allowing teams to reopen practice facilities as long as they met the conditions set forth by the local governments.
Phyllis George, a sportscasting pioneer on CBS ‘The NFL Today’ passed away last week at the age of 70. George joined the show in 1975 paving the way for future female sportscasters.
Major League Baseball came out with a 67 page proposal highlighting what needs to take place in order for the season to begin. The proposal includes testing, travel, in stadium adjustments, on field changes and a wide variety of other issues. It remains to be seen if this plan will be approved by the Player's Association and if so, can they still hope for a mid-June start to the season?
SEC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to vote May 22 on whether to allow their schools to open athletic facilities to athletes for voluntary workouts in June. This would allow teams time to get ready for the upcoming college season and allow it to begin on time.