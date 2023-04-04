Congratulations to the Charlton County boy's tennis team for claiming the Region 2-A Championship last week. Also, the girl's team was region runner-up. Both teams will enter the state tournament at home on April 18.

The Indian baseball team keeps on rolling along after picking up three more wins last week. The top ranked Indians are 17-2 and hold a two game advantage in region play over Clinch County. The two teams will play three games next week in what should decide the region championship