Congratulations to the Charlton County boy's tennis team for claiming the Region 2-A Championship last week. Also, the girl's team was region runner-up. Both teams will enter the state tournament at home on April 18.
The Indian baseball team keeps on rolling along after picking up three more wins last week. The top ranked Indians are 17-2 and hold a two game advantage in region play over Clinch County. The two teams will play three games next week in what should decide the region championship
L.J. Talley started the season at Class AAA Buffalo and looks to make an impact as he continues to strive and reach his goal of playing in the major leagues.
Jack Gowen should find out his destination this week as the lower minor league teams begin play this weekend.
Trevor Knowles hit his first home run of the season along with a double last week for Georgia College. Connor Nelson had probably his best week as a collegian batting .375 with four RBI's at the plate. He also pitched a scoreless inning on the mound for Florida State College at Jacksonville. At Albany State, Wade Rodeffer picked up his first collegiate hit and Sean Russell is batting .375 in limited playing time.
The Atlanta Braves opened up the season winning two of three games from the Washington Nationals.
Iowa knocked off top ranked South Carolina in the Final Four, but couldn't finish the drill as LSU took home the Women's National Championship on Sunday.
At the men's Final Four, San Diego State got a buzzer beating basket to beat Florida Atlantic by one point, while Connecticut had no problem beating Miami. The two clashed Monday night for the title.
At the Texas Open, Corey Conners picked up his second career PGA Tour win after making par on the final hole to claim a one stroke win over Samuel Stevens.
At the Richmond International Raceway Kyle Larson picked up his first win of the year at the NASCAR Cup Series race.