The Charlton County Maidens basketball team continues to roll along, winning three times last week to remain perfect on the season at 7-0. The Indians, despite losing their first game last week, continue to play inspired basketball and are 6-1 on the season. Both teams will be on the road this week at Atkinson County and at McIntosh County Academy.
The Bethune Middle School Maidens basketball team is also perfect on the season after beating Hilliard and St. Marys last week. The Maidens are 6-0 while the Braves are 3-3.
Congratulations to the ten Indian football players who were named to the All Region 2-A team as either first or second teamers.
Valdosta State advanced to the championship game of the NCAA Division II Playoffs last Saturday with a 34-31 win over the Colorado School of Mines. They will now look to win their fifth national championship this Saturday when they face Ferris State in a game to be played in McKinney, Texas.
The coaching carousel continues in college football with Oregon's Mario Cristobal leaving to take over the reins of his alma mater at the University of Miami. Oregon has chosen Georgia's defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to be their next coach.
The struggles of the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to worsen after they were shut out 20-0 by the Tennessee Titans. It marks the first time since 2009 that the Jaguars have failed to score in a game. Many are wondering if Urban Meyer can survive the season or if he will be replaced in the offseason as the Jaguars fall to 2-11 on the year.
The Atlanta Falcons kept their playoff hopes alive after beating the Carolina Panthers 29-21. The Falcons are 6-7, but still hold a slim chance for a playoff berth.
Another week of college basketball and another top ranked team defeated. Purdue, which just gained the top spot, lost on a buzzer beater to Rutgers paving the way for Baylor to take over at the top.
In women's hoops South Carolina remains undefeated as they stay on top of the rankings. North Carolina State should remain at number two with their only loss coming at the hands of South Carolina. But third ranked Connecticut lost to Georgia Tech. The loss ended a 239 game winning streak against unranked opponents which stretched back to 2012.