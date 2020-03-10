The Charlton County slow pitch softball team remained unbeaten on the season after sweeping a doubleheader from Thomas County Central last Monday in Douglas.
In the opener, the Maidens essentially put the game away in the bottom of the first inning when they scored 12 times. Charlton put together ten hits, combined with two errors, to score their runs. Samantha Baxter, Javonna Dykes, and Gabby Tillis each picked up two hits in the inning.
After a scoreless second inning, the Maidens would end the game with a four-run third inning. Tiffany Rivera led off with a double and scored on a single by Natalie Lynch. Brooke Spivey and Sydney Pevey singled to load the bases. A groundout by Baxter scored two runs, and after an error scored another run, the game was called with Charlton taking a 16-0 win.
In the second game it would be Thomas County Central getting on the board first, scoring twice in their first at-bat. It stayed that way until the second when the Maidens put seven runners across the plate. Rivera drove home two runs with a double to tie the score. Two errors gave the Maidens the lead before Baxter singled home another run, making it 4-2. Dykes singled to load the bases and Jalees Murphy drove in two runs with a single of her own. An RBI groundout by Tillis gave Charlton a 7-2 lead.
After holding Thomas County Central in the third inning, the Maidens ended the game in the bottom of the inning scoring ten more runs.
Two errors were followed by a two-run double by Rivera and an RBI single by Pevey. Singles by Abby Safford and Baxter produced another run pushing the lead to 11-2. An error, a single by Murphy, another error and a single by Jesslyn Smith increased the lead to 15-2. Finally the Maidens would get run-scoring hits by Spivey and Kylee Varnes to end the game with the Maidens on top, 17-2.