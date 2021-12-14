The Charlton County basketball teams continued their fast start to the season with the Maidens remaining unbeaten at 7-0 with wins over Atkinson County, Lanier County and Yulee. The Indians did drop their first game of the season to Lanier but won their remaining two games to finish the week at 6-1.
The Maidens opened up the week at home Tuesday against an over matched Atkinson County squad. They would immediately jump out to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter and never look back as they cruised to an 88-28 win. Makayla Garard led a trio of Maidens in double figures with 30 points, while Jordan Vernon scored 20 and Heaven Whitlock added 15 points. Shadiamond Greene and Nyla Nixon led with nine rebounds each.
On Friday they traveled to Lakeland to face Lanier County. Charlton would start slow and hold just an 18-11 halftime lead, but picked up the pace in the second half and pulled away to an easy 63-26 win. Garard again led the way with 25 points, with Vernon and Whitlock scoring 14 and 12, respectively. Whitlock and Elizabet Carlisle both pulled down 12 rebounds, while Antonia Harvey grabbed ten boards.
On Saturday they faced off against Yulee at home. The Lady Hornets dressed just six players due to other players being out with the flu. The game was not competitive from the beginning and the Maidens would win easily 74-23. Garard scored 26 points, while Vernon (16), Whitlock (15) and Greene (11) were all in double figures.
The Indians would jump out to a 50-11 halftime lead against Atkinson behind the sharp shooting of Jarvis Wright and Curtis Burroughs. The Tribe would keep up the pace in the second half and win convincingly 86-20. Burroughs led with 24 points with Wright right behind him with 23. Demarrion Martin scored 19 points and Jamari Hamilton finished with 11.
On Friday against the fourth ranked Bulldogs of Lanier the Indians got off to a slow start and trailed by 11 at the half. In the third quarter they would rally and cut the deficit to two points at 47-45. But Lanier would pull it out in the fourth quarter to edge the Indians 77-69 and hand Charlton their first loss of the year.
Returning home on Saturday against a good defensive minded Yulee squad the game stayed close throughout with Yulee holding a 24-20 halftime lead. They increased the lead by one at 36-31 heading into the final period. The Indians tied the score at 40-40 and with ten seconds left Jamari Hamilton sank a free throw to give the Tribe a one point lead. But Yulee was fouled with just under two seconds remaining with a chance to tie or take the lead. But both free throws were missed and the Indians would hang on for a 41-40 win. Wright and Burroughs led the Tribe with 15 and 12 points, respectively.