The Charlton County Maiden and Indian track teams participated in the State Sectional Meet last Saturday, in Camilla, with the top eight finishers in each event qualifying for the State Track Meet beginning on Thursday, in Albany.
Taylor Knox and Lizzie Carlisle led the way for the Maidens, with Knox qualifying in four events and Carlisle advancing in three events. Knox finished second in the high jump, sixth in the 300 meter hurdles, seventh in the 100 meter hurdles, and eighth in the triple jump. Carlisle won the 800 meter run, finished second in the 1600 meters and picked up a fourth place finish in the 3200 meters. Also advancing for the Maidens were Marissa Green with a second place finish in the triple jump and Teonia Wiggs with a seventh place finish in the 400 meters.
For the boys, Tony Cobb finished second in the long jump and placed seventh in the high jump to advance. Xavier Swift moved on to the finals with a seventh place finish in the 400 meters and the 4x400 relay team of Swift, Jamari Hamilton, Jaylen King, and D.J. Savage placed fifth.