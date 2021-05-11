The Charlton County Indians moved to the state quarterfinals last Tuesday, after sweeping a double header from Johnson County in the GHSA State Baseball Playoffs. The Tribe came from behind and won in walk off fashion in the bottom of the seventh in game one before leading from start to finish in the second game to sweep the series.
The Indians were scheduled to face Commerce on the road Monday in a doubleheader with a game on Tuesday, if needed. If the Tribe wins that series they will host the winner of the Schley County/Metter match up in the semifinals beginning on Saturday.
In the opener the Trojans from Johnson came out ready to play and scored twice in the top of the first inning to gain an early advantage.
It remained 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning when Sean Russell was hit by a pitch and Colby Bryant doubled. An RBI ground out by Naajee Smith scored the Indians first run.
After a 30 minute lightning delay, the Trojans would come back with another run to start the fifth inning to go up 3-1.
Down to their last six outs, Connor Nelson led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to center field to cut the deficit to one run. Russell doubled to right field and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a ground out by Bryant to tie the score at 3-3.
After shutting down Johnson in the top of the seventh, Tristan Herring led off the bottom of the inning with a single and stole second. After Nelson was walked, Shacario Bailey reached on an error to load the bases. Russell stepped in and lined a single to left to bring home the winning run to give the Tribe the lead in the series.
Russell was a perfect three for three at the plate, while Herring added two hits to lead the Tribe. Trent Gray started the game for Charlton going 4.1 innings with nine strikeouts. Conner Lloyd came in and got out of a big jam in the fifth inning and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings to keep the Indians in the game. Bailey would pick up the win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
In the second game, with the Indians being the visitors on the scoreboard, they would score four times in the opening frame. Herring led off the game with a single and was doubled to third by Wade Rodeffer. A balk on the Johnson pitcher scored the first run. A walk to Nelson was followed by a double steal in which Rodeffer scored to go up 2-0. Bailey followed with a single and Russell drove in a run with a double. An RBI ground out by Gant Geiger scored the fourth Indian run.
But the Trojans wouldn't go away without a fight and got a two run home run in the bottom of the first to cut the lead in half. But Charlton added another run in the second inning, when Smith was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on a fly out, and then scored on a Johnson error. In the third inning the Tribe got an RBI single by Beau Nazworth to increase the lead to 6-2.
Johnson scored once in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 6-3 and it stayed that way until the fifth when the Indians would add another score. Bryant walked, stole second and third before scoring on a ground out by Geiger. Johnson responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 7-4.
The Tribe would pull away in the sixth inning when Herring led off with a single, stole second and came around to score on an error. Rodeffer followed with a walk, stole second and moved to third on a ground out and scored on a Trojan error to push the lead to 9-4. Bailey then singled and came home on a double by Bryant for the final Indian run.
Indian pitchers kept the Trojans off the board the remainder of the way to claim the 10-4 win and advance to the state quarterfinals.
Herring, Bailey and Russell led the Indians with two hits each and Geiger led by driving in two runs. Geiger would also pick up the win on the mound pitching six innings and striking out ten batters. Nelson came on to close out the game with a scoreless seventh inning.