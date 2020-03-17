The Bethune Middle School Maidens softball team picked up two wins in three tries last week to run their season record to 3-4 on the season.
The Maidens opened up the week on Monday against Fernandina Beach and used a late rally to come from behind and win 11-9.
After the Pirates scored once in the top of the first inning, Bethune answered back with three runs in the bottom half. A two run double by Charli Woolard and an RBI groundout by Ariana Harden put the Maidens up 3-1.
Fernandina would regain the lead scoring three times in the second and adding another run in the third to take a 5-3 advantage. But in the bottom of the third Christiona Farmer and Abigail Padgett would both score on steals of home to knot the score at 5-5.
Fernandina regained the lead again with two runs in the top of the fourth and Bethune cut into the lead when Kiara Dickerson scored on an error leaving the Maidens behind 7-6.
The Pirates added two more runs in the fifth inning and the score remained 9-6 until the Maidens came up to bat in the sixth inning. Bethune would load the bases on two hit batters and a single by Abby Crews. Farmer and Woolard followed with RBI singles before Karlee Knowles walked with the bases loaded to tie the score. Harden then singled in the go ahead runs putting Bethune up 11-9 going into the final inning.
The Pirates were held scoreless in the seventh to give Bethune the win. Woolard led the offense with three hits and three RBI’s and also went the distance on the mound to pick up the win.
On Tuesday, Yulee Middle School came to town and scored twice right out the gate. But the Maidens came right back in the bottom of the first to tie the score at 2-2.
Andia Williams singled to start things off and Farmer walked. Woolard drove in one run with a single and a hit by Padgett tied the score at 2-2.
Both teams would be held scoreless from that point until Yulee came up in the fifth inning. An error lead to three unearned runs giving the Yellow Jackets a 5-2 lead. Things would get worse in the sixth inning when Yulee added seven more runs and would take home a 12-2 win.
Woolard and Padgett both had two hits to lead the Maidens.
Finally on Friday, Bethune would host Hilliard Middle School and score five runs in the first two inning to open up a 5-0 lead.
In the first inning Knowles and Kayleigh Pevey were both hit by pitches with the bases loaded to drive in runs and in the second inning got an RBI groundout by Tiffany Knox and steals of home by Abby Crews and Farmer.
In the fourth inning Farmer made the score 6-0 with an RBI double before Hilliard finally got on the board in the top of the fifth making it 6-1. But in the bottom of the fifth Pevey would bunt home Knowles who had tripled to get that run back.
The Flashes scored their second run in the sixth, but the Maidens responded once again. Woolard was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Williams followed with a single to score two more runs and end the game by a 10-2 score.
Williams was the lone Maiden with two hits and both she and Pevey drove in two runs. Woolard picked up the win on the mound striking out a remarkable 16 batters in six innings of work.