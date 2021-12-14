The Bethune Middle School Maidens kept their record unblemished last week after knocking off Hilliard and St. Marys Middle Schools. The Braves would compete hard, but came up short in both games to even their record at 3-3 on the season.
Against Hilliard both squads would play an “A” and a “B” game. In the “A” game, Christiona Farmer was on fire scoring 41 points to lead Bethune to a 59-9 win. Sincere Humphries scored eight points and Makayla Lambert added six points. In the “B” game it would be Rihanna Battle and Trenity Hamilton leading the way with 27 and 18 points in their 51-6 win.
In the boy's “A” game, the Braves had a shot at the end but came up just short 35-34 to the Flashes. Omari Wilson and Garrett Stevenson each scored nine points, while A.J. Glover and Elijah Pinckney each added seven points. In the “B” game, the Braves were successful in winning by a 40-10 score. Quincy Wilson led with 14 points followed by Daniel Gibbs with 11 and Tyler Kidd with ten points.
Against St. Marys, the girls would cruise to another easy win over the Bobcats by a 43-12 score. Farmer's 13 points led the way, while Battle was also in the double figures with 12.
The boys played close against St. Marys and trailed by just a point at the half. But the Bobcats would pull away in the second half to hand the Braves a 43-33 defeat. Omari Wilson led with eight points, while Jaden Jenkins added seven points.