The Charlton County Indians and Maidens basketball teams both had successful seasons. Several players from both teams have been honored for their work on the court by various All State teams.
For the Indians, sophomore center Elyiss Williams was named first team all state by the Atlanta Journal Constitution(AJC), the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association(GACA) and by basketball guru, Kyle Sandy, who runs Sandy's Spiel on social media. Sandy also named Williams as the Best Rebounder and Best Shot Blocker. Sophomore guard, Jarvis Wright was named the Player of the Year for the South by the GACA in addition to being named second team all state by the AJC and Sandy. The final Indian to receive honors was senior forward Jaylen King who was named first team by the GACA.