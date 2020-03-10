Dear Editor,
There once was a town called Hamelin where rats ruled. The people were distressed and didn’t know what to do. One day a strange little ole man dressed in multicolored clothes came to town and said to the Mayor,
“If you will pay me, I’ll get rid of every one.”
The mayor was delighted and gave him the job.
The Pied Piper produced a little magical pipe and began to play a special tune and sure enough all the rats came out of here and there and all around. They followed the Piper to the river where they all drowned.
However, the Mayor refused to pay, so the little ole man again produced his little pipe and played a different tune. Soon all the little children came our of here, there, and all around to follow the little ole man out of town to be seen no more!
Now today, as it was true in this fairyland story, there are lots of little rats here, there and all around us too! We find them in our water, air, and soil. We call it environmental pollution. These little rats have a name, Roadside Litter, Carbon Emissions, and Chemical Spills, to name only a few. There is a government agency call EPA that has been tasked to help rid us of these ”rats”.
Now, some folks have carried this environmental concern to new heights. They even believe the world is filled with a big ole rat god called, “Climate Change” and these folks are scaring all the women and little children half to death. These folks have also employed Chicken Little to the cause. She cries day and night, “The sky is full of carbon, and the big ole rat god, Climate Change, is going to melt the glaciers, raise the sea level and kill all us little children!”
Even this delusional idea has infected some of the media, elected officials and wannabes ; they have taken up the cry! We are doomed unless we put the coal miners out of work, ground our airplanes and kill off Bessie the milk cow! Oh! Lots of money can be made by scaring folks and a lot are being frightened resulting in the rise of the Eco Church that worships the creation and not the Creator! They preach that we must placate this great god, “Climate Change”, by sacrificing our fossil fuels to him!
The Pied Piper recently led thousands of little kids into the streets around the world to appease the big ole Rat, Global Warming. If Chicken Little can’t get the attention of the adults, the kids will accept it and change the world with the “New Green Deal.
The phrases, “Nuclear Winter”, and “Global Warming” have been used in the recent past to excite folks concerning the environment. Today, it’s more politically correct to describe it as “Climate Change”. One can only imagine how it will be described in the future; but Let not your heart be troubled, for it is written;
“While the earth remained, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease”.
Jim Steeley, of North Carolina (formerly of Charlton County)