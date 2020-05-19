There are many lessons that have been learned over the course of the past few months since COVID-19 turned our lives upside down. One lesson that I have learned is that we shouldn’t take bare necessities for granted.
Last Tuesday Amy and I travelled to Folkston to deliver the newspapers after they were printed. On our way back home, Amy told me she needed to stop by a dollar store to grab an item or two that we needed. Please understand we had all but given up on finding decent bathroom tissue at stores near and far.
Amy later reported that as she approached the cashier, she asked him if the store had any bathroom tissue. The clerk told her they did and told her which aisle to look down. My wife exited the store with a huge smile on her face. She had found a large package of name brand tissue. She was proudly holding it in the air showing me her find.
I was delighted as well as we have been using the John Wayne brand of paper. It is rough and tough, if you know what I mean. However, we were blessed to even find the rough and tough stuff. I was beginning to think we might have to take a couple of end rolls of newsprint to the house for a few days after hopeless searching.
As we drove on toward home, I commented to her that our reaction was like children on Christmas morning over something so simple.
I have taken many things for granted for years. Have you been to the grocery store lately? Have you found it difficult to find certain products? I don’t know about you, but I’ve never had to worry much about finding the products or food our family needs.
A man stopped by my office a few days back asking me if I knew if stores were hoarding Lysol or not. He said that he and a relative have been checking stores all over and they can’t find any disinfectant spray anywhere. I explained that products like that have probably been sent to health care facilities and that I didn’t think our local stores would be hoarding the product. However, if they are hoarding my Charmin, we may have a problem.
I can remember my grandparents talking about the great depression era, but it never really occurred to me how hard those times must have been. We have not experienced anything even close to what people experienced during the great depression, but this pandemic has been eye-opening to say the least.
Maybe I/we shouldn’t take the small things in life for granted.
I’d also like to take a moment again this week to remind us to pray for frontline workers. Health care workers are to be commended for their efforts. They work day in and day out despite the danger of possibly catching coronavirus (many have). I’ve heard of nurses that work in nursing homes returning home after a shift and being so distraught that they consider quitting the profession entirely. Let’s also continue to remember the families that have been impacted by this terrible disease.