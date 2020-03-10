Dear Editor,
I have lived in south Georgia on the same block for all of my 76 years. I have never been very political, but this election has become too important.
In the last seven or eight years, the democrats have taken any sign of God out of their platform. The democrats have taken God out of our schools, out of the government, and businesses.
The democrats have prosecuted Christians because they didn’t want to bake a cake for a gay wedding, take pictures of gay weddings, or do flowers for a gay wedding. They have taken their businesses, their homes, and their savings. They have locked up people for not signing a gay marriage certificate. God said, “A marriage is between a man and a woman, and everything else is unnatural in His eyes,” 1 Corinthians 6:9-10.
Since the ’70s, when the Supreme Court said abortion was legal, 60,000,000 babies have lost their lives. God said, “While you were still in the womb I knew you,” Jeremiah 1:5. We all think Hitler did bad when he had 6,000,000 Jews killed, but the democrats and Planned Parenthood have killed 60,000,000.
The thing the democrats are pushing nationwide is the Human Rights Ordinance of which the sole purpose is so men and pedophiles can legally use a ladies’ restroom with our daughters and wives.
This election is not about a woman or a man. It is about God, country, Supreme Court, and our Christian way of life. If Christians are going to stand up, it is time. Our right to have guns and do business as Christians is in jeopardy. Remember, not one republican senator cast a vote for Obama Care.
I believe that it is impossible to be a Christian and be a democrat in this election.
Leroy C. Guinn,
Homeland