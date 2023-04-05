Since I started teaching back in the early seventies, changes galore have affected the teaching profession. The first half year I taught, I had students walk out the windows if I turned my back. I don’t know why anyone would build a school with floor-to-ceiling windows anyway. Later when I taught in Vidalia City Schools, I monitored race riots and tried to prevent students from hitting each other with bicycle chains. When my efforts failed, we loaded the injured into ambulances and sent them off to the hospital. In Hazlehurst a student stood clenching his fist ready to hit me, and a 6’ eighth grade girl called me all the bad names she had in her rich vocabulary. Goodness yes, I’ve learned from my teaching career, but most of my lessons had nothing to do with books.
I started teaching in Dawsonville, a tiny town in the foothills of North Georgia. The smell of wood smoke filled the fall air as I drove to school that first day. Most people cut their own firewood and still used fireplaces for heat, butchered their own hogs, and made their own quilts around the fireplace in the wintertime. Much was strange to me. During Homeroom on Day One, we were filling out information cards—rather I was filling them out. Mr. Crump, the meanest principal I encountered in my whole career, had instructed us specifically not to allow mere students to assume this important job. Being brand new, I was trying to follow his instructions. At that time, I hadn’t learned to use my common sense when principals give strange orders like that one.
“Johnny Morgan,” I said to the freckled faced boy in the second row. “Tell me your address.”
“Route 4, Cumming Highway,” he replied.
“And your father’s occupation?”
“Moon shiner,” Johnny replied seriously.
“Now, Johnny, don’t tease me just because I’m new here,” I said.
“I ain’t teasing, Mrs. Ellis,” he replied.
“I’m not teasing,” I automatically corrected him.
I couldn’t get any other answer from him no matter what I said. Later in the teacher’s lounge I told Rebekah Wilson the whole story. She laughed.
“Well, I’d put self-employed, were I you,” she said. “But he’s telling you the truth.”
Next morning when I got to school, Johnny was waiting for me. He handed me a small brown bag. Inside I found a pint jar of pure 100 proof North Georgia moonshine and a note tied around the ring.
“Welcome to the community” it said and was signed simply, “All us Morgans.”
On that day I learned not to jump to conclusions and not to drink North Georgia moonshine. I learned that from the smell of the jar, of course. It never occurred to me to actually drink it.
When I moved back south, I took a teaching job in the Vidalia City Schools, the bane of teachers for miles around. But I was still young and innocent, relatively speaking. Not only was I teaching out of field—math and social studies, to be exact when I am certified in English and French—but I was teaching eighth grade. In a really low social studies class, I was excited during one particular spring because my class was paying attention better than usual. Every eye was trained on me. My students were spellbound. Inwardly, I congratulated myself on the wonderful lesson that so enthralled them. Hoping to check their comprehension, I asked, “Now when exactly did Oglethorpe come to Savannah?”
Robert, a tall lanky boy who rarely heard anything I said, waved his hand in the air.
“Yes, Robert?”
“Mrs. Ellis, I went hunting yesterday, and I caught three squirrels. I’ll bring you one if you want me to.”
Remembering my Dawsonville experience, I quickly declined. From that experience I learned how very good people are at convincing you they are listening when they are not.
Right here in Baxley, I’ve learned a lesson or two and not from students this time but from administrators. Many years ago, an assistant principal named Dr. Monohand became my primary evaluator. That means simply she had the dubious job of monitoring my teaching, of seeing if I were really doing my job effectively or just drinking coffee while reading the sports page and propping my feet on my desk. Unfortunately, she disliked me from the outset. In all honesty, I wasn’t too fond of her either. One day she came into my trailer/classroom to observe a lesson on punctuation. I was reviewing comma splices, run-ons, and sentence fragments. When I met with her the next day for the results, she told me I didn’t know my content because my explanation of the comma splice had been wrong.
“Dr. Monohand, I have some weaknesses,” I replied, “but I know what a comma splice is. Maybe I said it wrong or something, but I know what a comma splice is.”
“Well, what you said yesterday is wrong,” she reiterated, glaring at me.
Finally, I had to get the book and show her. She never apologized, and she continued to ride me for the rest of the year until she left the county, pouncing on any little infraction. The lesson plans were too long, too short, too detailed, not detailed enough. I didn’t dress professionally. From Dr. Monohand I learned that administrators are sometimes real pains in the derriere.
A smart co-worker, Frances Johnson, gave me some wonderful advice. “Don’t let her get under your skin. These principals come and go, but we’ll be right here teaching these kids. Keep doing what you’re doing.”
I finished course work for my Education Specialist degree in 2004, and I had to take the required courses for that accomplishment. I assume that the professors taught me a bit, but mostly I’ve learned from my students. They’ve taught me invaluable lessons in addition to the ones already mentioned, some of which I probably would have been better off never knowing. Above all I have learned that students are loving, caring, intelligent people, full of mischief and life. If I ever get too old to learn, then it’ll be time for me to close my journal, pocket my red pen, and slip away.