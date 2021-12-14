Vessie Mae Rudolph, 66, of Folkston, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Altamaha Healthcare in Jesup, GA following a lengthy illness. She was born on December 19, 1954 to the late Adam Rudolph and Inez Butler-Rudolph in Tarboro, GA.
Vessie was educated in the public school system of Charlton County. She was a member of Mt. New Home Missionary Baptist Church. Vessie worked as a cook at what was then, Richcliff Restaurant for many years. In her free time she enjoyed watching her favorite television shows and listening to music.
She was the preceded in death by both parents, Adam and Inez Rudolph; her husband, Frank Tolbert; two brothers, Jimmie and Carl Rudolph; two sisters, Diane Davis and Inez Austin. Vessie never gave birth to any biological children of her own, however, she helped raised many of her nieces and nephews.
She leaves to mourn her passing, Josephine Rudolph, her twin sister; Essie (Willie) Williams, Mattie Roberts (Danny), Wonder Rudolph, Juanita (Julius) Henderson, Anthony Rudolph and Shirley (Allen) Kercheval, all of Folkston, Linda (Robert) Bussey, Kansas City, MO and Wilton Rudolph of Orlando, FL; her uncles, Elijah (Irene) Butler and Onnie Lee Butlaer, both of Tarboro, GA; and a very close friend, Betty Eldell, Folkston; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.
A graveside service was held Monday, December 13, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery, White Oak, GA.
Final arrangements were entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, GA.
