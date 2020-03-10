Sean Patrick McCoy, 48, of Folkston, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Jacksonville. He was born May 4, 1971 in Jacksonville to the late Robert Warren McCoy and Judith Brazell McCoy. He was a dispatcher for the Fernandina Beach Police Department for a number of years before his declining heath made him unable to work.
He is survived by his sister, Tara (Michael) Jones; brothers, Warren McCoy and Kevin McCoy; his grandmother, Dorothy Brazell; aunts, Laraine (Steve) Burns, Debi (Phil) Mayberry, Donna Brazell (Jean Roberts); uncles, Thomas, James, and Kenny Brazell; nieces, Kristin McCoy (Gabrielle Nettles), Courtney (James) Howell; nephews, Robert (Kimberly) McCoy, Wesley McCoy, Collin (Kara) Jones, Cameron (Sarah) Jones; cousins, Brad (Stephanie) Mayberry, Laura Mayberry, Tommy Brazell, Joann (John) Mahle, Morgan (John) Williams, and Ryan Brazell.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 6 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston. The family received friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial followed in Pineview Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, Folkston.
