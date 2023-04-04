Dr. Robert Merrill Huling, 91, of Folkston, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He was born in Folkston, on April 25, 1931 to the late Herbert Huling and Elizabeth Knowles Huling. Robert was a member of Camp Pinckney Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Mark Huling; and a sister, Doris Eakes.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Huling; son, Tim (Karen) Huling; sister, Gladys Fincher; grandchildren, Benji (Katy Ruth) Huling, Mandy (Brad) Westerbeck, Micah (Beverly) Huling, Justin Huling, Josh Huling and Jennifer Rodriguz; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service was held at Camp Pinckney Baptist Church on Monday, April 3, 2023 with Pastor Tim Hall, Pastor Rick Brown and Pastor Robbie Paulk officiating. Pallbearers were Benji Huling, Gabe Huling, Justin Huling, Greyson Westerbeck, Brad Westerbeck, Keith McInvale and Dusty Phillips. Burial followed at Pineview Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31537.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardrobersonfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, Folkston.
