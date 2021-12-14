Mary Magdeline Adkins, 95, of Folkston, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Hilliard, FL following an extended illness. She was born June 7, 1926 in Bascom, FL to the late Willie Robert Hatcher and Fannie Bell Conrad Hatcher. She was the youngest of seven children raised on a farm in the Florida panhandle. The seven children lived a duration of 110 years on this earth. The oldest child, Catherine was born in 1911 and the youngest passed in 2021. Mrs. Adkins was a homemaker and a member of Pentecostal Assemblies “Old Country Church” in Hilliard, FL.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse G. Adkins; two sons, Jesse E. Adkins and Charles E. Adkins; a grandson, Stephen Conner; her siblings, Catherine Wilkinson, Robert Hatcher, Louise Robinson, Beatrice Atwell, Edna Ruth Williams-Nutt and Eloise McGowan.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Diane and Dobie Conner; two daughters-in-law, Pat Adkins and Carolyn Musselman; grandchildren, Craig Adkins, Scott (Vicki) Adkins, Stephanie (Jimmy) Beasley, Teresa (Billy) Cantrell, Clay (April) Burnsed, Timmy (Dawn) Adkins, Jesse (Jamie) Adkins, J. (Teresa) Cumbie, Tara (Matt) Brown, Cindy (Keith) Lloyd, Donnie (Traci) Conner; great-grandchildren, Matthew Adkins, Grayson Adkins, Lyndsey (Doug) Crocker, Kaitlynn (Dustin) Weeks, Dalton Burnsed, Abby Burnsed, Natalea (Joshua) Hayden, Chandler Raymond, Kelly Cantrell, Robby Cantrell, Courtney (Clint) Sweat, Jamie Cantrell, Trevor (Emily) Adkins, Devin Adkins, Trenton (Erin) Adkins, Taylor Cumbie, Talorah Cumbie, Ethan Bowen, Hannah Adkins, Jordan Atkinson, Paisley Adkins, Zachary (Zena) Lloyd, Zebulon (Randi) Lloyd, Sarah (Chris) Walker and Trent (Haley) Conner; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Cantrell, Saylor Cantrell, Anaston Sweat, Aleyah Crocker, Wyatte Crocker, Emalyn Crocker, Kynnsley Weeks, Paisley Hagan, Joseph Hagan, Riley Adkins, Titus Adkins, Isla Rae Adkins, Zander Lloyd, Zayton Lloyd, Landon Walker, Zace Walker, Ransom Conner and Kade Bliton.
The family received friends Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Thursday, December 9, 2021 in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Jacksonville Memory Gardens.
Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, GA.
