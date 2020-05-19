Lori Helen Rhoden Powell, 46, of St. George, opened her eyes in Heaven Thursday, May 14, 2020 from St. Vincent’s Riverside. She was born October 9, 1973 in Jacksonville, FL. She received her nursing degree and was a Registered Nurse with Ascension St. Vincent’s. Lori was a member of Hilliard Church of God.
Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Sue Ray Rhoden and her grandparents.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Powell; a son, Liam Powell; her father, Jessie Calvin Rhoden; sisters, Niki (Mike) Hicks and Caiti Rhoden; nieces and nephews, Kara (Josh) Toney, Jordan Hicks, Logan Hicks, Sophia Cribb, Denise Potter, Zachary Davis, and Tyler Bowman.
Graveside funeral services were held Monday, May 18 at St. George Cemetery with Rev. Junior Morgan, Rev. Mike Hicks, and Rev. Larry Powell officiating.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, Folkston.
