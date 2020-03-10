Layton Franklin Thomas, Sr., 71, of Folkston, passed away Tuesday, March 3 in Waycross. He was born June 22, 1948 in Millwood, GA to the late Elisha Mack Edward Thomas and Retty Lavada Vinson Creel. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Kirkpatrick; three sisters, Betty Crobett, Sue Slack, and Mary Julie Ehret; and two brothers, Hardy Thomas and Elzie Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Constance W. Thomas; ten children, Gloria Pope (Daniel Farling), Joey Thomas, Charlotte Black, Leigh (William) Cleveland, Julie Epley, Shayna Loudenburg, Shannon Thomas, Layton Franklin Thomas, Jr. (Jennifer Kirkman), Elisha Mack Edward Thomas (Brandy Strickland), and Stacy Alley; sisters, Katherine (Larry) Young, Barbara Chesser, and Kay Thomas; 44 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, March 9 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. A memorial service was held Monday, March 9 at the funeral home.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.
