Lana Jean Merritt Tanner, 46, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, March 6 in Jacksonville. She was born May 27, 1973 in Jacksonville.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dana Merritt and Jana Stoner.
She is survived by her children, James Tanner, Jessica Tanner, and Jaden Tanner; her parents, James Dayton Merritt, Sr. and Judith Barber Merritt; sisters, Gina (Neil) Bolen, Donna (Joey) Dale, and Marlena (Randy) Michael; brothers, James (Sherry) Merritt, Jr., and Jonathan Merritt; In-Laws, Robert and Katrina Gay; sister-in-law, Nichol Jones; brother-in-law, Brian Gay
The family received friends Wednesday, March 11 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Thursday, March 12 in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Sardis Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, Folkston.
