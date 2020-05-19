Kara Lynn Drury Lewis, 51, of Winokur passed away Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville after a brief illness.
Born in Folkston, her parents were John Woodrow Drury, Sr. and Irene Moody Drury. She was also preceded in death by Peggy Sue Drury, Mary Morgan, Larry Crews, Jerry Crews, John Drury, Jr., Bo Drury, and Deborah Herndon.
Kara Lynn, also known as “Maw” by many, was a homemaker and a very dedicated volunteer firefighter for Charlton County Fire and Rescue. She was also a member of Winokur Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family and watching her grandbabies.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, C.L. Lewis; son and daughter-in-law, Lance (Sierra) Lewis; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley (Rev. Cliff) Adams; special niece, Elizabeth Drury; special nephew, Little John Drury; five grandchildren, Mailey Thigpen, Kalli Drury, Kinsley Drury, Noah Adams, and Keegan Drury; five siblings, Tony (Theresa) Drury, Bobby (Trisha) Crews, Lester (Ann) Crews, Betty Stubbs, and Pedro (Diane) Drury; biological mother, Barbara (Tom) Kramer; brother-in-law, Daniel (Theresa) Lewis; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Anyone who did not feel comfortable with attending the services due to COVID-19, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.
The family received friends Wednesday evening, May 13 at the home of Rev. Cliff and Ashley Adams, in Nahunta.
A graveside service was held Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020 with Firefighter’s honors at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Cliff Adams, Rev. Ray McMillan, Rev. Listen Wainright, and Rev. Wayne “Rooster” Manning, Jr. officiating. The service was also broadcasted on radio station 89.7 FM.
Pallbearers were Gary Tippins, Kenny Lee, Jason Ackerman, Russell Wilson, Willard Turner, Chuck Edwards, Lawson Lafferty, and Brian Rauls.
Honorary pallbearers were Charlton County Fire and Rescue, Brantley County Fire and Rescue and all firefighters who attended.
Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.
