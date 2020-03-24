Juanita Kirkland Messer, 91, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born in Black, Alabama to the late Noah Wilson Kirkland and Luneta Quattlebaum Kirkland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Messer; a granddaughter, Amanda Cloaninger and all of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Ken (Brenda) Messer, Judy (Tommy) Roberson, and Ted (Debbie) Messer; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral was held Friday, March 20 in the Tavares Cemetery in Tavares, FL with Rev. Rick Newton officiating.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, Folkston.
