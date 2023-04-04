John Willie Todd, 86, of Folkston, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born in Folkston, on January 26, 1937 to the late Holton Todd and Inez Carter Todd. John was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann Turner Todd; a sister, Geraldine Price; and two brothers, Jerald Todd and Oscar Todd.
He is survived by two children, Debra (Buddy) Mizell and Don (Elaine) Todd; four grandchildren, Melissa (Chad) Hodges, Clifton (Kalee) Todd, Kristen (Jay) Steedley and Haley (David) Dixon; five great-grandchildren, Jared Cook, Grayson Todd, Landry Steedley, Sawyer Steedley and Wrenly Kate Dixon; a sister; Shirley Altman; and a brother, Bo Todd.
The family received friends on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. A service was held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Sand Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Trent Long and Bro. David Price. Burial followed at Racepond Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ricky Mobley, Mitch Altman, Mike Todd, Jerry Dean Price, Harley Wilson and James Hilton.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardrobersonfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, Folkston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.