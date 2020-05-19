Mrs. Glenda Annette Gillette, age 81, of Woodbine, went into the arms of Jesus on the afternoon of Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
Mrs. Gillette was born March 22, 1939 in Chattahoochee, FL to the late Malcolm and Katherine Rentz. Mrs. Gillette was a devoted follower of Jesus. She loved her family and friends so well and truly enjoyed spending time with people. She was a former science teacher, but in her spare time she enjoyed shrimping, painting, sewing, and crafting with shells she found on Cumberland Island. Mrs. Gillette will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Gillette is survived by her beloved husband, Martin Gillette, Sr., of Woodbine; her sons, Marty (Becky) Gillette and Tony (Sheli) Gillette; her grandchildren, who knew her as Granny Raccoon, Kelly (Edd) Gillette Holland, Jen Gillette, Austin (Jessica) Gillette, and Monica Gillette; and her great-grandchildren, Evelyn Gillette, Iyla Holland, Cora Holland, and Viola Holland.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Gillette also joins her sister, Anne Middleton, in Heaven.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Gillette were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Kingsland First Baptist Church with Pastors Brian Parker and Vernon Dillingham presiding. Interment followed at Lawnwood Cemetery in Kingsland. The Sonshine Sunday School Class served as the Honorary Pallbearers.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, was entrusted with Mrs. Gillette’s arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.