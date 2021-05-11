Gary Joseph Farmer, Jr., 22, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. Gary throughout his life was also known as Joseph, Jo-Jo, and his mother's favorite, Gare Bear.
He was a leader that never gave into peer pressure and encouraged many to be more in life than they thought possible. He was an intelligent man, hardworking, generous, respectful, happy and hardheaded who loved to make money and a million other things.
Gary was LOYAL, a protective young man and the BEST friend anyone could have, and he deserved to live so much longer than he did. He was a loving and Handsome Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew and Cousin.
He is survived by his parents, Frederick "Scott" and Tonya Joanne Pfeiffer and Gary Joseph Farmer, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Victor "Papa" and JoAnn "Nana" Hartley; paternal grandparents, Butch "Pa" and Sandy "Granny" Charles; paternal grandparents, Frederick "Rick" and Marion Pfeiffer; three brothers, Jesse Adam (Macie) Farmer, Frederick Andrew Pfeiffer and Christopher John David Wilkes; five uncles; four aunts; and many cousins.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home. Interment followed at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the funeral home.
Arrangements were under the direction of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, Jacksonville, FL.
