Freddie Jackson ‘Jack’ Chesser, 75, of Moniac, Georgia passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born in Folkston, on November 5, 1947 to the late Robert Allen ‘Ridley’ Chesser and Cornelia Justice Chesser. Jack loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He loved to make people laugh. His grand and great-grandkids were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Vernell Chesser; daughters, Rebecca Hodges of Moniac, Georgia, and Amanda Chesser of Moniac, Georgia; son, Robert (Angela) Chesser of St. George, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, James Chesser and Grant Chesser; sister, Maggie Patterson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service was held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Moniac Baptist Church with Bro. Matt Rouse and Bro. Gene Burnsed officiating. Burial followed in Moniac Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardrobersonfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, Folkston.
