Christopher “Chris” Michael Graves, age 50, of Douglas, Georgia passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 23, 1971, to his loving parents, Donald Lee Graves and Jeannie Manning. Chris spent the majority of his life in Baker County, but for the last eight years resided in Georgia.
As a teenager, Chris found his passion for automobiles and started his longtime career as an automobile mechanic. Chris was so talented, could fix anything, and owned and operated Chris Graves Auto Repair for many years. When not working, he could be found fishing as he loved being outdoors. He also enjoyed watching FSU football and Nascar racing.
In 2003, Chris met the love of his life, Rebecca Lee Crews, and they were happily married on April 8, 2006. More than anything, Chris was a family man, devoted to his wife and children, and loved spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry O. Graves and Bertha Mae Kruse; maternal grandparents, Sylvester and Maxine Hodges Manning; step mother, Fran Graves; and his mother and father-in-law, Arthur Lee Crews and Rita Manning Crews.
Chris is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Rebecca Lee Graves of Douglas, GA; parents, Donald Lee Graves of Ocala, FL and Jeannie Manning (Calvin) Edwards of Moniac, GA; children, Allen Lauramore, Dalton Lauramore, and Eric Lauramore all of Macclenny, FL, Daisy Lauramore of Douglas, GA, and Gorj Carver of Columbia, AL; brothers, Sean (Jennifer) Murray of Ocala, FL and Jimmy (Ranada) Murray of Greenfield, MA; sisters, Callie (Chuck) Rewis of Moniac, GA and Krishna (Ed) Dorr of Lincolnton, GA; granddaughter, Elaina Genavi Lauramore; one granddaughter on the way, Camellia Grace Lauramore; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who he loved dearly.
A Graveside Celebration of Chris’s Life was held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at South Prong Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Dyal, Pastor Jay Baker, and Pastor David Manning officiating. The family received friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services, Macclenny, FL. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family’s guest book.
