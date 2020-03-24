Bonnie Maria Stokes Brady, 70, of Folkston, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Folkston Park following a lengthy illness. She was born May 26, 1949 in Folkston to the late Paxton Oran Stokes and Hattie Mae Thomas Stokes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Stokes.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David Brady; her children, Melissa (Larry) Blalock and Tony (Debbie) Brady; sisters, Nancy Shuman and Kay Bryant; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives.
The family received friends Saturday, March 21 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston. Funeral services followed with Rev. Tristam Aldridge and Rev. Dan Underwood officiating.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, Folkston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.