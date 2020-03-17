Billy Ray Lee, 72, of Folkston, passed away March 11, 2020 at Life Care Center of Hilliard after an extended illness. He was born February 13, 1948 to the late Bradley Lee and Gladys Carter Lee. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army. He was retired from the maintenance department of the Charlton County Board of Education.
He is survived by his son, William Jay Shannon (Stephanie) Lee; two grandchildren, Alex and Chloe Lee; three sisters, Lavonne (Harry) Todd, Annette Peete, Brenda (Walter) Herrin; brother, David (Linda) Lee; nieces, Vicki Kicklighter, Veronica (Andy) Barrett, Ansley Williams, Candace Lee, and Tonya Lee; nephews, Jim (Robin) Todd, Chris (Amy) Peete, and Cory (April) Bryant; great-nieces, Aysiah, Kaela, Breighanna, Nevaeh Gibbs, Kiara Crews, Chloe Bryant, and Kennedy Slaughter; great-nephews, John and James Todd, Brody Barrett, Tre Ballard, Khalil Lee, Ryan and Tyler Peete, Colby and Kolt Bryant.
The family received friends Friday, March 13 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston. Funeral services were held Saturday, March 14 in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Wainright and Rev. Jodi Griffin officiating. Burial was in Homeland Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.
