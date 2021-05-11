Arthur Hunt, Jr. aka HUNT, 63, of Folkston, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 3, 2021. He was born on December 14, 1957 to the late, Arthur Hunt, Sr. and Pinkey Butler-Hunt in Woodbine, GA.
“Hunt”, as he was affectionately known by family and close friends, was educated in the public school system and graduated from Charlton County High School. He was baptized and reared from an early age in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church under the leadership of the late, Rev. R.H. Baker. Arthur worked most of his life as a landscaper with King Lawn Service and even independently he would manicure family’s and friend’s lawns.
He always had a smile on his face and if you gave him just a second of your time, you would have one on your face too. Arthur’s smile and personality was infectious. He never met a stranger and would give you his last dime if he thought it would help your situation. Arthur will leave an unforgettable mark on the world that he left behind and the lives that he touched. Arthur was one of a kind.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Arthur and Pinkey Hunt, Sr.
He leaves behind a family that will cherish his memory, his daughters, Natisha Hunt and Tamika Dasher; his son, Fredrick Smith; his sisters, Barbara (Willie) Spatcher, Irma (Anthony) Randolph and Judy Harvey; a brother, Kenneth Hunt; his uncles, David (Effie) James and Louis (Anna) Butler; his aunt, Sarah Butler; his grandchildren, Kiarra Mitchell, Michael Dasher, Tamia Dasher (Wallace), Danita Dasher, A’zarie Dasher and Raequon Hamilton; great granddaughter, Kahlanie Parker; his nieces, April (Jermaine) Lewis, Anetria Randolph, Latasha Randolph and Tiffany Randolph; his nephews, Jamie (Maqueda) Hunt and Anthony Randolph; his devoted friends, Thomas Smiley, Jr. and Betty Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery, Folkston, with Bishop Van A. Baker, Sr. Officiating.
Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.