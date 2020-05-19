Ms. Annie Lee Mangham, of Woodbine, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System in St. Marys.
Ms. Mangham was born May 13, 1926 in Ware County to the late James and Cora Lee Carter. She was an active member of the Forest View Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, sewing, and embroidering, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family and taking care of the people around her. She was a people person and loved being around others. She loved God and her family very much. Ms. Mangham will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Ms. Mangham is survived by her children, Kathy McKenney and Wayne McKenney, both of Woodbine; her grandchildren, Michael, Dana, Christy, Jamie, and Carolyn; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ashelei, and Grayson; her great-great-grandchild, Saylor; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she also joins her son, George “Billy” Downing; her brothers, James, Edward, Junior, Kenneth, and Robert; and her sisters, Pauline and Lucy in Heaven.
A graveside service for Ms. Mangham was held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Colesburg Cemetery in Woodbine.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, was entrusted with Ms. Mangham’s arrangements.
