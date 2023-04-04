Alvin Glenn Taylor, 64, of Waycross, Georgia passed away at sunset on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born in Folkston, on January 8, 1959 to the late Willie B. Taylor and Claretha Noble Taylor. He graduated from Charlton County High School in 1977. Alvin served in the United States Army for many years. Alvin was united in marriage to Elaine Hannans of Folkston, and the joining of the two resulted in three beautiful children. He was very active in his church. He loved volunteering and helping others.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Lynn Scott and multiple aunties and uncles.
He is survived by three children, Shaunda Taylor, Keisha Taylor and Gregory Taylor; six grandchildren, Malik Thompson, Nyzik Page, Makenzie, Mogan, Macie Musiwa and Gabriella Smith; four siblings, Elizabeth Taylor, Calius Taylor, J.D. Taylor and Mary Ann Taylor; a nephew, Louis V. Scott, Jr.; three aunties, Christine Harris of Lakeland, Florida, Ethel Whitfield of Jacksonville, Florida, and Ernestine Noble of Vero Beach, Florida; an uncle, Howard Noble of Folkston; and a host of family and friends that loved and cared deeply for him.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at St. Matthews Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Pollock officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. A repass will be held at Jenny Ridge Venue & RV Park, located at 2790 S 2nd St., Folkston, GA 31537, immediately following the burial.
