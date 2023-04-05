Tax Day good stewardship information

Since Tax Day April 18, 2023 is around the corner, there are some things you may want to know:

• Most people can file for free at these sites: TaxSlayer, Turbo Tax, H&R Block Free, IRS Free File, Cash App Taxes, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. I am familiar with both TaxSlayer and Turbo Tax, as both are user friendly.