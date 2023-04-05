Tax Day good stewardship information

Since Tax Day April 18, 2023 is around the corner, there are some things you may want to know:
• Most people can file for free at these sites: TaxSlayer, Turbo Tax, H&R Block Free, IRS Free File, Cash App Taxes, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. I am familiar with both TaxSlayer and Turbo Tax, as both are user friendly.
• E filing is the quickest way to receive your income tax refund.
• If your return is large, you probably should get with your employer to have your W4 modified so that you can keep more of your money during the year instead of the government holding onto it for you. That’s why it is called a “refund” because that portion belongs to you.
Some suggested dos and don’ts for your return:
1. Do pay off the smallest bill you owe. This will help build momentum so that next month you can apply the “minimum” of what you were paying towards your smallest bill, towards the next smallest bill owed.
2. Don’t take a vacation with these funds. Go for a staycation so that your debt will be paid off sooner. Find free things to do or create fun things to do - things like scavenger hunts in your back yard, sharks teeth day at the beach (the one with the most gets a day off of household chores), picnic at the park, have the family go bike riding on the trails in Fernandina or Baldwin Trails, or take a field trip to grandmas house!
3. Do set it aside for a couple of weeks to make a wise choice of how to use your return.
4. Don’t buy a new television with it. Make do with what you have until you’re out of debt.
5. Do create a beginning emergency fund of $1,000.00 if you don’t have one.
6. Don’t split it between the two of you (husband and wife) to do with what you want.
Dave Ramsey says, “Choose to live like nobody else so that you can live and give like nobody else.” Debt is normal. You don’t have to be normal. It’s a beautiful, freeing thing to be free from consumer debt, secured debt and even a mortgage. It takes saying no to some stuff but remember “No,” is a full sentence. Lastly, remember that getting out of debt and living like nobody else is only for a season. The harder you work at it the shorter your season will be. You can do it!