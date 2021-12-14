According to the Sheriff’s Office, Abigail Lynn Creamer, age 21 of Saint George, was arrested on December 7, 2021 on Felony Cruelty to Children. Investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Latest News
- Bethune Maidens sweep Hilliard, St. Marys while Braves fall short
- Ten Indians make All Region 2-A football team
- Maidens stay perfect while Indians take two of three
- Sports, local and otherwise
- Sheriff's update for Dec. 7 to Dec. 12
- Democratic congressional candidate visited Folkston
- Sheriff’s Office received a toy donation
- Community dance on December 17
Most Popular
Articles
- St. George woman charged on Felony Cruelty to Children
- John Lee Nettles
- Sheriff's press release for Dec. 6 2021
- Joel Samuel ‘Sammy’ Spradley
- Democratic congressional candidate visited Folkston
- Changes coming to BrickHouse
- Sheriff's update for Dec. 7 to Dec. 12
- Mason Richard Ogletree
- GHSA proposes new alignments for Class A schools
- Norma Jean Hartsfield
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.