Sheriff Robert Phillips reports on the previous week:
On December 7, Sergeant Nicholas McDowell responded to McQueen Street for a burglary report. The complainant stated that several items were missing from a shed at her residence and a barn on her property had been damaged. This case is under investigation.
On December 9, Deputy Kevin Allday was dispatched to Fox Run Road for a verbal dispute. The subjects were separated and placed on notice for a disorderly household due to the multiple calls the Sheriff’s Office has received for the address.
On December 10, Deputy Doug Popp conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on GA 4. Upon running the driver through GCIC, Deputy Popp discovered that her license was suspended. The driver was placed under arrest for Driving While License Suspended.
On December 11, Deputy Scott Woodman and Deputy Nolan Crawford responded to Boulevard Street for an altercation with damage to property call. The complainant stated that he heard arguing outside. When he stepped outside, he saw two subjects involved in a verbal argument. The subjects all told differing stories of exactly what had occurred. The subjects were referred to Magistrate Court if they wished to proceed with a civil case.
On December 12, Deputies Nolan Crawford and Scott Woodman responded to Cotton Street on a call of a stolen vehicle. The complainant stated that they had allowed someone to borrow their’s once and the next day the vehicle was missing again. Deputies received a match from Saint Marys’ PD after running the car through GCIC. The vehicle had been involved in a single car crash and abandoned on Sandhill Road in Saint Marys. This case is currently under investigation.