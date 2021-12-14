The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office received a toy donation from the Charlton County Republican Women’s Club and the Charlton County Republican Party (GOP) on Wednesday, December 8. The toys included stuffed animals like Coca-Cola polar bears, a German Shepherd, a lamb, Mickey Mouse, a unicorn, a duck, a moose and a football.
The toys were gathered at the Women’s Club Christmas party on Sunday, December 5.
The sheriff’s deputies will keep the stuffed animals in their patrol cars to give to children who may have been involved in car crashes, domestic violence cases or have been frightened or traumatized, according to Sheriff Robert Phillips. The stuffed animals tend to distract and calm the children as deputies await family members or others to take the children to a safe environment.
Sheriff Robert Phillips and deputies wish to thank the local members for this gracious and most appreciated gesture.