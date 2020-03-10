Scout earns Eagle ranking for Burnt Fort Project

Boy Scout, Leven Bufkin led the efforts to design and construct the new informational kiosk at Burnt Fort public boat landing on the Satilla River in Charlton County as his Eagle Scout Project.
The Satilla Riverkeeper oversaw the project on behalf of Leven and approved the overall design of the project. The kiosk includes a map of the Satilla River Water Trail, which provides information to help access and navigate the river safely and easily. The mission of the Satilla River Water Trail is to encourage residents and visitors to celebrate the historic, scenic and environmental richness of the Satilla River with a primary objective to introduce individuals to the Satilla River, particularly those who do not know of access locations and appropriate water conditions, by promoting a safe and positive experience on the river. The Satilla River Water Trail also serves to educate about the importance of the Satilla River waters and its associated wildlife. This program works to promote a sense of river appreciation, stewardship, responsibility, and interest in protecting this river for future generations.
The kiosk also includes a panel identifing key wildlife species to look for while out on the river and information about each species. Highlighted wildlife species include several Georgia Wildlife Action Plan priority species including the Swallow-tailed Kite, Little Blue Heron, Tri-colored Heron, manatee, Atlantic and Shortnose Sturgeon, American Shad, Gopher Tortoise, along with other native species that can be seen when accessing the river from Burnt Fort. The kiosk at Burnt Fort will share information about the nonlluvial (black-water) river and swamps, as well as the tidal river and freshwater tidal marsh, high priority habitats, which can be accessed from this public boat landing. We will also note wildlife species and habitats that are high priority in the Wildlife Action Plan, and give a brief description of the Wildlife Action Plan
This Burnt Fort landing, directly off of Highway 252, gets a large amount of traffic each year. Visitors’ primary activities are boating, fishing, and camping. DNR creel surveys in 2014 estimated between 260 and 1050 anglers used this landing between April and October. This informational kiosk will increase awareness of the important habitats near them, and inspire them to actively look for wildlife.