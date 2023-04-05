We are excited to provide an update on the design and construction of a new Charlton County High School as well as an update on progress with building the Folkston Elementary School classroom additions and BMS athletic fields.
On March 17, architects from the Buckley and Associates architectural firm met with teachers and staff throughout the day at Charlton County High to get input about the design of the facility. This is done to ensure that the needs of our students and staff are considered prior to the beginning of construction. The initial design of the building will now begin in earnest. The timeline for the project remains the same as we shared in the January update, which can be seen below:
• Early 2024* – Completion of the design phase by the architects. *One of the reasons for the extensive time taken for completion of the design phase is the time it takes for approval of the plans by the Georgia Department of Education at various steps of the design.
• Spring 2024 – Project is opened for bids from contractors
• Early Summer 2024 – Bids are received and vetted by the general contractor
• Late Summer 2024 – Final Cost is computed after changes to the design are made (if needed) to remain within the school district’s budget.
• Fall 2024 – Construction of a new Charlton County High School begins
• Fall 2026 – Construction of the new Charlton County High School is complete.
Construction of classroom additions at Folkston Elementary have been underway for a few months. Block walls are now up and the roof is scheduled to be up the week of April 3. The scheduled timeline for completion of that project is July of 2023, and 4th grade will be housed at Folkston Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year. As a reminder, this project is funded with ESSER (federal) funds. These classroom additions will free up additional space at BMS, where currently a portable classroom is in use, and will allow 4th grade students to remain in elementary school for another year before attending BMS.
Bethune Middle is the only middle school in the 9 county Okefenokee RESA region (Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Pierce, and Ware Counties) with no athletic on the middle school campus. This project will build fields for softball, baseball, and football on the Bethune Middle School campus, along with dressing rooms for those sports, batting cages, storage areas for equipment, a concession stand, and restrooms. Design for this project is complete, and the first set of bids for the job are out now. A tentative timeline for completion is January 2024.
We want to again thank you for your support of the Charlton County School District. We will continue to share good news with you as these projects near completion!