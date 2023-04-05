We are excited to provide an update on the design and construction of a new Charlton County High School as well as an update on progress with building the Folkston Elementary School classroom additions and BMS athletic fields.

On March 17, architects from the Buckley and Associates architectural firm met with teachers and staff throughout the day at Charlton County High to get input about the design of the facility. This is done to ensure that the needs of our students and staff are considered prior to the beginning of construction. The initial design of the building will now begin in earnest. The timeline for the project remains the same as we shared in the January update, which can be seen below: