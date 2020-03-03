Early voting for the 2020 elections has begun and will continue through March 20. This year, however, voters will find a whole new way to cast their ballot.
A state wide overhaul was made to the voting system after Georgia’s Secretary of State, Republican Brad Raffensperger, awarded a $106 million contract to Denver-based company, Dominion Voting Systems, for machines meeting state law for election security, ushering in a whole new set of equipment and instructions.
“There were concerns of being able to hack the other system, although they could not be connected to the internet,” stated Charlton County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Hodges,“Like those, these cannot be connected to the internet, but we have taken more steps for security to make double sure there are no issues.”
The state of Georgia requires each county or municipality to use the same equipment, so Charlton citizens are not the only ones changing ways in voting.
“The other machines were outdated and they stopped making parts to repair them. There was also no paper trail,” stated Hodges, “In order to have a paper trail, there had to be new equipment.”
The new way of voting will be completely digital. When a voter arrives, there will no longer be a sheet to be filled out; instead the citizen will hand over his driver’s license. The barcode on the back of the license will then be scanned, automatically inputting the needed information onto the screen of an iPad, or “Poller Pad.” Once the information is updated, the voter will sign his name on the screen with a stylus instead of an ink pen. Once this process is complete, a card will be given to the citizen, who will insert it into the new machine, which will resemble a larger, vertical tablet. Like before, when the card is inserted a prompt window will pop up asking which party you would prefer to vote. After making your selection, the first race will then come on the screen. Once each choice is made for each election, the voter will verify on the screen that the information is correct. When satisfied, instead of casting the ballot like before, a page will be printed with a QR code and a list of each of the voter’s choices. The name of the voter will not be listed on this paper and will remain anonymous. Once the physical ballot has been verified as well, the voter will then take the paper to a scanner, which will read the QR code – finalizing the voting process by officially casting the ballot. The paper is then securely locked within the scanner. The election information will be stored on two memory cards which are locked within the scanner and can only be accessed by trained personnel. The decisions will be automatically calculated on the cards. If a recount is demanded, the elections office will use the paper ballots to count each vote. The voter will now have the option to make the text larger or change the contrast on screen to make it easier to read.
“I believe it will build confidence of the voter to have a paper and see how it was recorded before scanning and recording,” Hodges shared, “the biggest difference is instead of casting the ballot on the screen, a paper is printed”.
Two demonstrations have been held by the elections office, Hodges stated those in attendance were receptive of the new way to vote and were impressed with how easy it was. Citizens who would prefer not to use the new machines will have an option to apply for an absentee ballot.
If you have any questions or would like to practice on the new equipment before officially voting, stop by the elections office Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Early voting has begun and will end March 20 with Saturday voting available March 7 in St. George and March 14 in Folkston from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.