Ted and Alease Kelly

Two Folkston citizens traveled to Ethiopia several weeks back for the opportunity to help those in need and to also spread the Christian Gospel.

In January, Folkston locals Ted and Alease Kelly traveled to Northern Ethiopian villages for a ten-day trip with Adventures In Truth to minister to Ethiopian Jews.

The Kellies first traveled with Adventures In Truth a few years back after an organization member stayed at their local inn, The Inn at Folkston.