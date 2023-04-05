In January, Folkston locals Ted and Alease Kelly traveled to Northern Ethiopian villages for a ten-day trip with Adventures In Truth to minister to Ethiopian Jews.
The Kellies first traveled with Adventures In Truth a few years back after an organization member stayed at their local inn, The Inn at Folkston.
After being inspired by the visitor’s goal to educate and help, the Kellies have since worked and traveled to Africa. This year’s latest trip marks their third time in Ethiopia.
“Our goal is to minister to Ethiopian Jews,” Ted explained. “So, what we do is go into a village and share the Gospel with them. We also take solar Bibles to them and they can actually hear the Bible in their own language.”
Not only do they distribute the solar Bibles, but the group also hands out water filters and provides first aid.
Ted explained that this was the first year for a construction project. The ministry helped a local woman who had accepted Christ as her savior, and the team helped paint and made renovations to her home.
Additionally, Alease went on to explain a few experiences they encountered, such as going to villages with a trained nurse, providing reading glasses, vitamins and over-the-counter medicines and ointments.
Alease recalled one time where they went to help an infant whose eyes were crusted together, and the nurse was able to clear up the infection quickly.
Both Ted and Alease stressed that it was amazing to help the locals whether spiritually or practically, in regards to supplies. Their journey taught them to practice appreciation more often.
“It’s humbling to see them looking poor but they don’t act like it,” Alease mentioned. “It makes us feel spoiled and makes us realize what we have in abundance.”
This year, the Kellies also explored castles and pre-orthodox churches. They described the unforgettable experience being of “biblical proportions,” especially with the country’s deep religious history.
The couple look forward to their next trip, hopefully scheduled for this summer.