The Kings Bay Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will hold its next meeting Tuesday, April 18th at the Clubhouse at Osprey Cove. Social hour is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner ($25) and guest speaker, Mr. Henry Rolon, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s (FLETC) Chief, Office of Public Affairs
Chief Rolon has 34 years of federal service with over 31 years of law enforcement experience and more than two decades of communications and public affairs experience. FLETC and its strategic partners annually train more than 52,000 students from 119 different agencies.