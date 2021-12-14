Jones wins BMS Poetry Contest

On December 7, 2021, fourth grade students and the parents who attended the Bethune Middle School ELA Family Night participated in a Poetry Writing Contest.  BMS is excited to announce the winner, Grace Jones, who wrote a poem titled “A Baby, Our Savior.”  We are also pleased to award an honorable mention to Fallon Altman.  Fallon’s poem was titled “In the Night.” We had a lot of creative winter themed entries. Mrs. Wright and Mrs. Gowen are very proud of all the students who entered the Winter Poetry Contest.

A Baby, Our Savior

By Grace Jones

On that cold, quiet night,

the brightness of the Star,

Led the wisemen to Jesus

from places afar.

He was swaddled with care

Sleeping peacefully then and there.

The shepherds led their sheep

For Jesus they would meet.

And from this day on

The world he would save.

He inspires me even now

To trust and obey.

In the Night

By Fallon Altman

Christmas lights,

Shine bright

Makes the season right.

Christmas lights,

In the night

Oh! What a sight!

Christmas lights

Soft glowing white,

Makes this a special night.