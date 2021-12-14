Jones wins BMS Poetry Contest

On December 7, 2021, fourth grade students and the parents who attended the Bethune Middle School ELA Family Night participated in a Poetry Writing Contest. BMS is excited to announce the winner, Grace Jones, who wrote a poem titled “A Baby, Our Savior.” We are also pleased to award an honorable mention to Fallon Altman. Fallon’s poem was titled “In the Night.” We had a lot of creative winter themed entries. Mrs. Wright and Mrs. Gowen are very proud of all the students who entered the Winter Poetry Contest.
A Baby, Our Savior
By Grace Jones
On that cold, quiet night,
the brightness of the Star,
Led the wisemen to Jesus
from places afar.
He was swaddled with care
Sleeping peacefully then and there.
The shepherds led their sheep
For Jesus they would meet.
And from this day on
The world he would save.
He inspires me even now
To trust and obey.
In the Night
By Fallon Altman
Christmas lights,
Shine bright
Makes the season right.
Christmas lights,
In the night
Oh! What a sight!
Christmas lights
Soft glowing white,
Makes this a special night.